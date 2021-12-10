Coquihalla could open soon ..to commercial traffic

British Columbia’s Coquihalla Highway could be open to commercial vehicles by the beginning of next month, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said Thursday.

The critical corridor connecting the Lower Mainland with the rest of B.C. was damaged in 20 places during the flood event in mid-November, including several bridges, some of which were completely destroyed.

Completely closed to traffic since then, Fleming had projected at the end of November to have freight moving on the Coquihalla by the end of January. During a Thursday morning news briefing, he said that date has now been moved up to the beginning of the new year.

According to Fleming, more than 100 pieces of heavy equipment and hundreds of workers have been going full tilt since the flood to create a temporary way to move at least commercial trucks.

“We’re throwing everything we have at it,” said Fleming.