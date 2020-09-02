Cops want crime reported – on line

Crime Reporting Comes to the South Okanagan/Similkameen

The Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos Detachments have launched an Online Crime Reporting tool as an option for citizens to report non-violent property crimes to the police. Online reporting allows

members of the public to report incidents to the police on a 24/7 basis through a website.

The ability for residents to report less serious crimes online allows call takers and frontline staff to focus on the higher priority calls, which improves overall safety and response times in our

communities. Citizens with a valid email address can report less serious crimes where there is no suspect and there is less than $5,000 in damages or lost/stolen property.

The following types of crimes can be reported through this tool:

• Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

• Damage/mischief to a vehicle under $5,000

• Hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

• Theft of bicycle under $5,000

• Theft under $5,000

• Theft from vehicle under $5,000

• Lost property

The following conditions must be met in order to report a crime through the tool:

• There are no witnesses to the crime and there are no suspects

• Item(s) stolen must not exceed $5,000 in value (combined)

• Vandalized property must not exceed $5,000 in cost to repair/replace

• None of the items stolen can be identity documents, firearms, licence plates or insurance decals

The Online Crime Reporting website can be found at the following address:

https://ocre-sielc-qa.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Once you enter the site, simply select the detachment where the crime occurred and follow the prompts to report the crime.

Cpl. Brian K. EVANS

Area Commander Oliver/Keremeos RCMP