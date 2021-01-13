Cops and Robbers

Live? north of Oliver near Island Rd
Did you hear the overhead noise of helicopter (s) between 4 and 5 pm Tuesday?
Officers on the ground as well conducting a search and sweep near Park Rill Rd and Island Rd
Do you have any information or pictures……
email oliverdailynews@gmail.com
or phone 778.439.2403
Inquiries to the local RCMP have not resulted in ANY information
Photo thanks to Surrey Leader
***
You will have to call BC Corrections. Nothing that we were involved with
Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth
Oliver Detachment
Area Commander
