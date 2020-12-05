Conversations about a homeless shelter

Publisher – a question to Executive Director – Desert Sun – Marieze Tarr
How many surveys filled out?
How many people on the zoom channel?
Was it a useful experience?
Is a TUP likely now?
Marieze Tarr
I do not have the answer to the first question as all feedback/surveys were directed to the Town of Oliver. There was around 38 participants but once again Town staff will have the accurate information. The next step is that all the information will be forwarded to councilors and they will hear it at the December council meeting with a decision if TUP will be issued most probably happening in January.
Publisher – a question to Town of Oliver CAO Cathy Cowan
Can you fill in the gaps?
There were 38 participants on the webinar and approximately 50 survey’s have been filled out to date. It was a good for Council to hear the concerns raised by the community around this location. Staff will be providing Council with a summary of the concerns raised throughout the webinar and also survey results for them to determine if a TUP will be approved for this location.
I am providing a link to the recorded public information meeting.
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Homelessness is not necessarily the result of doing drugs, it may result in that activity out of some form of desperation or feeling the need to relieve pain, despair and for reasons beyond our understanding.
How about this as an example; person with minimal education works in a low wage job and can just cover the rent while trying to buy food and prescribed medications etc. The person is laid off, the job market has bottomed out and the rent is now overdue. Landlord evicts the person and he/she has nowhere to go, no parents to assist them no friends to draw on and life on the street begins. Medication is now out of the question due to no money. Jobs start to emerge but the person has been on the street for several months, clothes are dirty, the person looks pretty raggedy.
When any person applies for work the potential employer wants some assurances of stability and positive attitudes and cleanliness. Who will take a chance and hire someone who looks raggedy?
Life on the street or in parks is bearable during Spring and into Autumn but come Winter, the ground gets pretty cold and the sleeping bag (if lucky) could be threadbare.
Homelessness is a sad fact of life and there are pit-falls when attempting to assist by providing shelters but something has to be done and sad to say there will be people addicted to some sort of narcotic knocking on the door, this is evident based on the news.
Dave drought says
Are we missing the question to the Town CAO?
Scott Miller says
I think council needs to do the right thing and approve this shelter as a temporary measure.
I don’t think the residents fears are founded at all.
This is needed in this town.
Council needs to be brave.