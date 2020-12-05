Conversations about a homeless shelter

Publisher – a question to Executive Director – Desert Sun – Marieze Tarr

How many surveys filled out?

How many people on the zoom channel?

Was it a useful experience?

Is a TUP likely now?

Marieze Tarr

I do not have the answer to the first question as all feedback/surveys were directed to the Town of Oliver. There was around 38 participants but once again Town staff will have the accurate information. The next step is that all the information will be forwarded to councilors and they will hear it at the December council meeting with a decision if TUP will be issued most probably happening in January.

Publisher – a question to Town of Oliver CAO Cathy Cowan

Can you fill in the gaps?

There were 38 participants on the webinar and approximately 50 survey’s have been filled out to date. It was a good for Council to hear the concerns raised by the community around this location. Staff will be providing Council with a summary of the concerns raised throughout the webinar and also survey results for them to determine if a TUP will be approved for this location.

I am providing a link to the recorded public information meeting.