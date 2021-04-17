Contract let for 3 party study into a SO Aquatic Centre

OIB, Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos Appoint Members for the Feasibility Study

The Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver and Osoyoos Indian Band have taken the next steps in moving towards the creation of the South Okanagan Regional Aquatic Center Advisory Committee. All three Councils have officially passed a resolution to award the contract for the feasibility study to Sierra Management and Planning.

They have also appointed members of their respective Councils along with staff and members at large. The Town of Oliver is still recruiting a member from the public. Sierra Management and Planning

submitted a proposal that indicated comprehensive experience with a business and financial planning background.

The Town of Osoyoos appointed Councillor Jim King and Councillor Myers Bennett. Gerald Davis, Director of Community Services will be the staff representative. Council also appointed Mr. Barry Romanko as the member at large. Mr. Romanko is the former CAO of Osoyoos and was initially involved in the infancy of this project. The Town of Osoyoos looks forward to this opportunity to engage with the community and its partners in this initiative that the community has been requesting.

The Osoyoos Indian Band Chief and Council appointed Sammy Louie and Sonya Jensen as members of Council and Mike Campol, Chief Operating Officer as the member at large.

The Town of Oliver has appointed Councillor Petra Veintimilla and Councillor David Mattes as members of the committee. The Town’s CAO Cathy Cowan and OPRS Manager Carol Sheridan were appointed as support staff. Oliver recognizes the value of joint service delivery and the direct benefit for residents in each of our respective communities.

The culture of collaboration enables us to work together to build on projects such as the aquatic centre which would be unattainable for one government independently. The next steps involve scheduling a series of meetings with the consultant and the committee. We are planning to have a final report completed by the end of October. This is an exciting opportunity for the region and we are anticipating a strong response from all communities