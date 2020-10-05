Congratulations…

To all candidates and their sponsors and families for a successful completion to the 2020 Candidacy program.

Thank you to the retiring ambassadors for their excellent year of service. The new Oliver Ambassador Team for 2020-2021 was named Saturday evening. Phi Thai sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Oliver and Anika Franzen-Brown sponsored by the Oliver Lions Club shown below will take on the task of representing our community for the upcoming year.

We wish you an exciting year!

Lori Martine

Oliver Ambassador Coordinator

Photos supplied by the above