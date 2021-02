Osoyoos Rotary First Responder Awards has recognized Colleen Aven as SAR Member of the Year.

Colleen has given thousands of volunteer hours in her 16+ years with SAR. She has been on well over 200 search, rescue, and recoveries and specializes in many different technical areas.

Colleen is search and rescue in its truest form. She is highly skilled and greatly respected by all.

OOSAR is proud to have someone of such caliber on the team!