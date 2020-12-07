Condolences to the Wall family

Thomas Andrew Wall

November 21, 1960 – November 29, 2020

Thomas Andrew Wall, 60, died November 29, 2020, at Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton, B.C. after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Tom was born on November 21, 1960 to parents Ben and Cordelia Wall in Burns Lake, B.C. His Father Ben was a Teacher and Principal while Delia was a school secretary and substitute teacher.

Tom is survived by his Sisters, Carol (Stefan), Vivien (Chris), and Delia (Walt) as well as numerous nieces and nephews with whom he enjoyed sharing jam sessions and playing music as well as discussing art. Music and Art were his passions. He strived to enhance his skills every day through dedicated practice.

His brother Rob passed away in November of 2017.

Tom grew up in the Okanagan Valley and attended schools in Okanagan Falls and Oliver. In his teen years and early 20’s Tom took serious steps forward to becoming a professional musician as he became both an accomplished bass player as well as a guitarist. Some of his bands included Minutes to Midnight and Camera Eye.

Relocating to Victoria where he would live for over 10 years, he completed a BA from University of Victoria. He continued to play in various musical groups and acts, as well as work for the B.C. Liquor Board in their retail stores. He acquired his vast knowledge of beer and wine and continued to pursue that as a passion for the rest of his life.

Tom returned to the Okanagan in 2004 to care for his ailing parents Ben and Delia. He lived with them until both of them passed away and continued to stay in the Okanagan until his passing. He helped friends and family and tenants at the Elks Golden Villa in Osoyoos where he lived most recently. He maintained relationships with many high school, university and other friends he met throughout his life, and also those he met through his love of music, writing, art and caring for others.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com