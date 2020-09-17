Condolences to the Murray family

Shirley Jean Murray

May 26, 1932 – September 14, 2020

It is with deep sadness that the family of Shirley Jean Murray announces that she lost her battle with cancer on September 14.

Shirley passed away peacefully at home in Oliver at the age of 88 surrounded by the love of those closest to her.

She was born in Kelowna May 1932 and predeceased by her parents, Roy and Catherine Pollard (Kelowna), sister Dinny O’Connell (North Vancouver), brother Jim Pollard (Kelowna).

She is survived by her loving husband, Neil of 57 years, daughter Sheilagh (Barney), North Vancouver, son Chris (Kristina), Oliver; very special grandchildren, Caragh and Maya Lang and Megan and Trent Murray along with sister, Karen Smith (Castlegar). Shirley will also be fondly remembered by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Shirley graduated from Kelowna High School in 1950 and continued her studies at UBC, School of Business. Upon graduation, she was employed with a firm of chartered accountants in Vancouver until she married Neil. After some time in Kelowna and Penticton, they settled in Oliver in 1971.

Shirley’s passions included family, community, gardening, travelling in their RV and her love of reading (3 major newspapers daily and multiple books a week).

Shirley was always highly involved in her community. During her children’s formative years, she took an active role in their extra-curricular activities at the arena, on the playing field, in the gym and on the ski hill.

Her community involvements included her role as an active member of the Hospital Auxiliary Board for over 50 years, 12 years as Campaign Manager for the Oliver Cancer Society, founding member and President for the Oliver Soroptimists, committee member for the B.C. Winter Games (1985) and the Oliver Senior Games, active engagement with the Mt. Baldy Association, spent 4.5 years on the Oliver District Parks and Recreation Commission and was instrumental in forming the Community Foundation for Oliver in her role as Director. As such, it came as no surprise when she received the Oliver Good Citizen Award in 1992 along with other community recognitions.

Shirley exemplified strength and resilience to the end, demonstrating true dignity throughout her fight with cancer. We would like to thank her for sharing her life with us and instilling her values of compassion, humility and gratitude. She will always be remembered for the beautiful soul that she is, touching everyone around her.

Shirley loved her community and would appreciate any donations going towards the Oliver Community Foundation, 390 Main St. 2nd floor, Penticton, BC V2A 5C3.

A private family service will be held at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com