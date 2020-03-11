Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Fernanda Dias Pacheco

March 15, 1929 – March 10, 2020

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Mrs. Fernanda Dias Pacheco of Oliver passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 90 years.

She was predeceased by her father Joaquim Dias; mother Rufina Dias; sisters Maria and Bernadette and brothers João and Armenio.

Fernanda will be fondly remembered by her husband Francisco; children Maria, Jaime (Eniel) and George (Kelly); brother Albino; grandchildren Jennifer, Shawn, Megan, Kyle, Jeremy and Dustin; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Fernanda worked for many years as a seamstress and at Interior Dry Cleaners in 100 Mile House.

Over the years she enjoyed trips to Portugal, England and Alaska as well as sewing, crocheting and being an awesome wife, mom, gramma and friend.

Prayers will be held at 7:00 pm, Thursday March 12, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday March 13, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church followed by interment and committal at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery. A reception in the church lower hall will follow the interment.

