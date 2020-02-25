Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Deborah (Debbie) Charlotte Au

October 28, 1956 – February 20, 2020

On Thursday February 20, 2020, Deborah Charlotte Au of Oliver passed away peacefully at the Penticton Regional Hospital after a long battle with mental health and a short battle with cancer at the age of 63.

She was predeceased by her stepfather Henrik Hirschsprung.

Debbie will be fondly remembered by her loving family including mother Margaret Hirschsprung; her son Warren Au; daughter Chantel Au; grandson Micah; and friend David Lyon.

Debbie worked as a property manager and realtor in Alberta prior to her health issues. She was very involved in her community over her 29 years of living in Oliver. She volunteered at several organizations including Bateman house, Oliver Women’s Institute, and as an activity volunteer at McKinney Place.

Debbie enjoyed drawing, painting, writing lyrics, spending time with family and hosting Sunday dinners with her friends. She had a great sense of humour and loved to laugh.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Oliver United Church followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

