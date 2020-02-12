Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Penny Louise Rivera

August 5, 1945 – February 8, 2020

Penny passed peacefully on February 8, 2020 at the South Okanagan General Hospital surrounded by her family.

She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Her positive attitude and contagious smile persevered until the end and will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

Penny leaves behind her loving husband Leo of 31 years and their four children D’Arcy (Donna), David (Shelly), Barb (Duane) and Norman (Michelle); grandchildren Justin, Lawrence, Damon, Shawn, Kaylee, Lucas, Holly and Summer as well as great-grandchildren Olivia and Emily.

The family would like to extend a big thank you to Dr. Smallwood and the palliative care team for the wonderful care received throughout Penny’s cancer journey. We would also like to send a “huge” thank you to all the wonderful friends who provided support to both Penny and Leo through this difficult time.

Penny is now resting in the arms of an angel.

