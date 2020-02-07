Condolences to the family

Diane Laurenson

Diane Yvonne Marie Laurenson, born February 16, 1956 in Sudbury, Ontario, passed away at home February 5th at age 63 after a valiant 3 and a half year battle with mesothelioma.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband and best friend of 43 years, Gary, her daughter Kirsten (Kieran Adams) and her son Jared (Jenny), brothers Richard, Noel (Phyllis), and Jack (Sharon), nieces Candice and Kyla and nephew, Dustin. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Germaine Philippon, and her brother, Patrick.

Diane grew up all across Canada and met Gary in Vancouver and subsequently moved to Penticton to raise their family. In Penticton, they ran their own business until retiring 5 years ago. Diane loved being a Mother and making a home. Her gardens were always a wonder and a source of great pride. She enjoyed traveling and most recently explored Ireland. Diane loved the outdoors, hiking, camping, boating, skiing and also photography.

The funeral service will take place Tuesday, February 11th at 1:00 pm at Christ the King Catholic Church in Oliver with interment at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery.

A reception will follow at the Church.

A special thank you to the National Institute of Health in Bethesda Maryland for their dedication to finding a cure for Mesothelioma.

Donations gratefully accepted to www.bccancerfoundation.com

