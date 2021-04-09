Condolences to the family

Christopher Carl Jentsch

January 12, 1963 – April 2, 2021

On Friday, April 2, 2021, Mr. Christopher Carl Jentsch of Summerland passed away suddenly at the Penticton Regional Hospital at the age of 58 years.

Chris will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Betty Jentsch; daughters Megan, Danielle (Ricky) and Emily Jentsch; grandsons Henry and Luke and brother Dieter Jentsch (Angela) as well as many extended family and friends.

He was a long-time farmer and owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars, winery in Oliver BC.

Chris enjoyed farming, playing with his grandsons, playing chess, collecting antiques, spending time with his family, working on projects and golfing.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com

To view the private graveside service on Facebook Live, please click the following link:

Christopher Jentsch – Virtual Ceremony