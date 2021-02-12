Condolences to the family

Marie Lucie Saltel

June 17, 1935 – February 7, 2021

On Sunday, February 7, 2021, Mrs. Marie Lucie Saltel of Oliver passed away at Sunnybank Centre at the age of 85 years.

She was predeceased by her first husband Gaston Ethier as well as many brothers and sisters.

Marie will be fondly remembered by her loving family including husband Roland Saltel; children Ronald Ethier (Veronica Eadie), Donald Ethier (Kathy McGavin), Lloyd Ethier (Cathy Regier) and ElieAnne Ethier (Ronald Mapson); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six siblings as well as many extended family and friends.

Marie was a devoted homemaker and mother. She also spent a great deal of time volunteering for her communities. She sold Tupperware, Avon, Mary Kay and whatever was trending and was told she could have sold a fridge to an Eskimo.

Marie enjoyed trips to Palm Springs with Gaston, and Hawaii with Roland on their honeymoon. She also had a great deal of fun on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska and Los Angeles. Marie also enjoyed singing, cards, Yahtzee, fishing, camping, baking and making people happy. She welcomed everyone into her home and her heart.

Marie was a devoted Catholic and was involved with many aspects of the church.

A private family prayer service officiated by Fr. Thomas will be held at the Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Chapel.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com