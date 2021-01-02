Condolences to the family

Susan Ginter

November 10, 1940 – December 18, 2020

On Friday, December 18, 2020, Susan Ginter, long time resident of Oliver and recently of Osoyoos passed away peacefully after a long illness at Mariposa Gardens at the age of 80 years. She was predeceased by her parents John and Susie Ginter.

Susan will be fondly remembered by her daughter Pauline Cascagnette and grandsons Michael and Johnathon of Saskatchewan.

Susan was a long-time member of the Alliance Church. She volunteered at many locations including the Oliver Food Bank, was a long-time member and worker at the Okanagan Gleaners and volunteered at bible camps in Canada and the USA. She was quiet and kept to herself and loved spending time outdoors.

Donations gratefully accepted for the

Okanagan Gleaners,

507 No. 3 Road, Oliver, BC V0H 1T1.

