Condolences to the family

Edward James Schanuel

June 22, 1938 – December 23, 2020

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, Mr. Edward James Schanuel of Oliver passed away after a long illness at the age of 82 years.

He was predeceased by his father Anthony Schanuel; mother Juanita McGinness; sister Viola and son Alan.

Edward will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Char Baptiste; sisters Elsie Gritchen and Debbie Gonzelas; children Debbie (Tom), Dawn (Rick), Sharon (Louie), Shane, Raylene (Corey) and Eddy (Kelsye); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Over the years he worked for Ken King Trucking and operated Ed Schanuel Sand & Gravel Ltd. Edward liked to travel and enjoyed trips to Mexico and all over the United States. He enjoyed playing guitar, guns, gold mining, hunting and trapping.

