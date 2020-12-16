Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Norman Emil Joseph Grimard

December 15, 1962 – December 11, 2020

On Friday, December 11, 2020, Mr. Norman Emil Joseph Grimard of Oliver passed away peacefully at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos at the age of 57 years.

He is now reunited with his parents Oscar and Lucy and his brother George.

Norm will be lovingly remembered by his wife Darlene; sister Diane (Ron) Blake; brother David Grimard; step-daughters Nadine (Shawn) and Liane (Brandon). Papa Norm will be missed by his five grandchildren and greatly missed by all his nieces and nephews.

Norm was born on December 15, 1962 in Flin Flon, Manitoba. He and his family moved to Oliver in 1970. He worked at General Coach for 29 ½ years and has worked the last 16 years at Gallagher Lake Resort (Parkbridge). The people at the trailer park and at the campsite are what made him love his job there.

Some of his favourite pastimes were driving in the mountains, three wheeling, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Donations gratefully accepted for the Freemasons’ Cancer Car Program or a charity of choice. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com