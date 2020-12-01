Condolences to the family

Dennis (Denny) Rossland Kaulback

July 14, 1952 – November 27, 2020

On Friday, November 27, 2020, Mr. Dennis (Denny) Rossland Kaulback of Oliver passed away peacefully at home after a long fight with cancer at the age of 68 years.

He was predeceased by his father Al; mother Petie and sister Karen all of Vernon.

Denny will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Carolyne (Lyn); son Alexander and brother Grant (Zinny) of Hawaii.

He was a self-employed contractor in Revelstoke for 40 plus years and retired to Oliver in 2017 where he bought and renovated an older home as a retirement project.

Denny loved to travel, specifically to the far east, Cuba and Mexico. He loved to talk to and question anyone he met from a different country or lifestyle.

Denny was the Director of the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter for many years, a long-time member of the Revelstoke Theatre Company and a newcomer to the South Okanagan Amateur Players.

He was awarded numerous best director or best production theatre awards.

Denny enjoyed fishing, hiking, skiing, driving around in his ’62 convertible on sunny afternoons and wine making.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the BC Cancer Foundation, 150 – 686 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC V5Z 1G1 or at: https://bccancerfoundation.com/ways-donate/gift-memory

