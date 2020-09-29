Condolences to the family

Brian Edward Walker

April 30, 1933 – September 4, 2020

Brian Edward Walker passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 in West Kelowna. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia; 3 daughters Heather, Elaine and Janet; 3 granddaughters Megan, Josie and Paige; as well as his sister Joan.

He was predeceased by his siblings Kenneth, Jack, Ron and Elaine.

Brian was one of the last members of the pioneering families living in Oliver. His grandparents, William and Annie Griffin, moved to Oliver in 1921 from Vancouver Island.

Brian had an orchard at Road 17 in Oliver, as well as being a logger and forest fire fighter. He was active in the Oliver Search and Rescue for many years.

Brian was known for his passion for dogs, riding horses, critiquing politicians, his dry English humour, and rode his motorcycle until he was 83.