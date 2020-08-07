Condolences to the family

Obituary for the late

Brian Kenneth Akey (B.Sc (Agr))

December 6, 1949 – August 2, 2020

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Mr. Brian Kenneth Akey of Oliver passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 70 years.

He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Muriel. Brian will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Anita; step-children Michael (Nicole), Michelle and Matthew (Mayling); grandchildren Harley, Blake, Desirae and Damien; sister Lynn and nephew Matthew.

Brian was born on December 6, 1949 in Toronto, ON. He graduated from the University of Guelph in May of 1974 with a Bachelor of Science (Agr) Degree. He moved to the Okanagan and

worked for the Regional District for many years before changing gears a little and worked at Fairview Mtn Golf Course and Inkameep Golf Course on the grounds crew. Brian and Anita have been together since 1984. They met New Years eve as two singles among four or five married couples.

In his younger years, Brian loved fishing and was excellent at tying flies. In the later years, he enjoyed gambling which include annual trips to Reno and monthly trips to Coeur d’Alene.

A private family graveside service was held at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery.

