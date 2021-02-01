Condolences

July 20, 1925 – January 25, 2021

It is with deep sadness that we announce Lousia’s premature death due to complications of the COVID-19 virus at Sunnybank Care Centre in Oliver, BC.

At 95.5 years of age, and despite significant decline in recent years, she still displayed zest for life.

Louisa was predeceased by her parents, Charlotte and Garnet; her only sibling, Arthur; her husband of 46 years, Stephen (1994); and her grandson, Alex (2017). She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her three daughters, Virginia, Elizabeth (Keith) and Vicki. She also leaves behind three cherished grandchildren, Max, Nolan, and Vanessa; four great-grandchildren; three nephews, Alan (Meg), Derek, and Ivan (Jacquie); sister-in-law, Doreen; and cousin, Lorne.

Louisa was born in Vancouver and attended Hastings Elementary and Britannia Secondary Schools. She completed the VGH Residential Nursing Program, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1946. She soon became an Assistant Head Nurse at VGH. She stayed at home to raise her children, later returning to nursing at VGH and then for the Victorian Order of Nurses (Public Health).

She worked as a helpmate to her husband as his career progressed including assisting with many charitable works. In the late 1960’s they sponsored an East Indian family escaping the terrors of Uganda. The Stanfords retired to Oliver in 1978 and Louisa worked in McKinney Place Extended Care part-time for 6 years. We have been told that she was highly respected by her co-workers and a joy to work with. Retirement activities with Steve included travelling, square dancing, gardening, and fishing.

Louisa was special – smart, energetic, and witty. She excelled at everything she tried – knitting (including socks for the war effort while still in high school), crocheting, sewing, quilting, vegetable and flower gardening, and flower arranging. She loved entertaining with her own gourmet menus and smiled confidently for the camera. She loved seeing birds at her feeders and cultivating indoor plants. She was a voracious reader and had an eclectic music collection. She especially enjoyed live concerts. CBC radio, PBS Television and Knowledge Network were favourites. Louisa was always thinking of others – what to quilt, plant, can and dehydrate, sew, and then gift to friends and neighbours. She supported many charities. Her courage enabled her to overcome cancer twice and return to independent living after a major stroke.

Such a thoughtful, adventurous, capable, and industrious life cannot truly be told in this brief life summary. Louisa was a gentle and wonderful soul. She will always be in our hearts.

Daughters Elizabeth and Vicki are grateful for the presence of their older sister, Virginia, at their mother’s bedside for her last few days, facilitating final communications with them, despite the hazard of COVID19 and the self-isolation following. A warm thank-you to Sunnybank staff for their care of our mother for the past two years and for her final days.

No service will be held. Louisa was a very practical person, so in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. We hope you will revisit your memories of Louisa and celebrate her life in your own way.