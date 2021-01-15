Condolences

WEBSTER, George:

December 4, 1929 – January 12, 2021.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George Webster at 91 years of age. George was predeceased by his father, George (1977) and his mother Muriel (2007). He is survived by his loving wife, Susan, of 65 years; his children Anne, Sheila, David (Susan), and John (Colleen); and eight grandchildren, Rowan, Heather, Timothy, Elizabeth, Meaghan, Alison, Juliet, and Richard.

George was born in a house just north of Testalinda Creek on an orchard operated by his family. He spent his life running orchards on Road 12 and later on Road 2 until his retirement in 2009. As a young man, he divided his time between working on the orchard, at the local mill, the packing house, hunting the ridge above home, and skiing up Fairview. Later, he followed skiing to Borderline and then finally to Mt. Baldy in 1968, where he spent 25 years on the ski patrol helping out on the hill, doing search and rescue and cutting trails in the summertime. Famously, George used skiing as a ruse to “roll a smoke” and talk to those around him. If you saw him on the slopes, it was an opportunity to share stories and have a laugh. George was on the executive with the Okanagan Ski Team in the 1970s when national level races such as the CanAm and Pontiac cup series were held at Mt. Baldy. George served on the executive of the Mt Baldy Strata and Borderline Ski Club. He continued to ski until 2013.

George was active in the valley, serving on various boards including the BCFGA, BC Tree Fruits, SunRype, and the Oliver COOP store and packing house. In his spare time, he was an auxiliary member of the RCMP.

George lived a full life, surviving strokes, heart attacks and a broken leg, such that we thought he would live forever. He will be remembered by all as someone who enjoyed a good conversation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when friends and family can come together and laugh about the stories Dad liked to tell. Thanks to the staff at Sunnybank Retirement Centre for the kind care they provided for the last few years of George’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com