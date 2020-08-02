Condolences

William Livingstone Miller

May 22nd, 1939 – July 28th, 2020

In his 81st year William (Bill) Livingstone Miller passed away in Oliver BC.

Bill was born in May 1939 in Kilsyth Scotland and was the son of John and Jane Miller and brother to John of Guelph. Bill joined the Merchant Navy and trained to be a radio operator. When was taken on ship he became a steward instead. It did not matter to him; he was now travelling the world in a time when that was the purview of the rich and famous. Bill sailed on Pacific & Orient ships that did the Britain- India- Australia run. During the Suez crisis his ship transited the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa and he enjoyed the view of Tabletop Mountain and the delights of Cape Town

In 1960 Bill emigrated to Canada, settling in Kitchener. He worked for Electrohome initially and then was hired at the KW Hospital in the ambulance department. That is where he met the love of his life Sandra Francis Cragg She was a young nursing student at the college there, and she loved how he looked in his white uniform. They married in 1962 and had two children, Scott Andrew and Jeffrey Cragg.

Bill worked for IBM doing repairs on the Selectric typewriter and photocopiers for over 25 years. When they offered early retirement, he took it, but got bored and returned to work in the parts department. He did this for a few more years and said that this was his favourite time at IBM.

Bill always had a love for the sea and owned a sailboat called “Piece o’ Mine” in Ontario. He docked it beside the famous “Red Green” of duct tape and TV fame. Even after selling it he and Sandra would visit friends they met in Hamilton during those years. Later, they would take to cruising and they did so many times that they were made members of the line’s frequent Cruiser club. Bill and Sandy also enjoyed travelling around the world and made friends wherever they went. They loved Cozumel the most and wanted to return there at some time.

Predeceased by his wife Sandy in 2019, Bill kept himself busy with family, walks and cruises. His final cruise was a trip to New Zealand for a 14-day sail around the islands. He was planning another cruise with his son Scott to the Panama Canal but was interrupted by the pandemic of 2020.

Bill was a wonderful husband to Sandy and perfect father for Scott and Jeff. He took his obligations seriously and always dressed neatly in his black shorts, shirt and Panama hat. He loved shopping and meeting dogs on his route making sure he always had treats in his pockets, just in case.

We will miss you dad. Thank you for taking care of Sandy, Scott, Jeff, your daughter in law Denise, and grandsons Hunter and Blake. You can rest now with Sandy.

