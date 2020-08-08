Obituary for the late

Irene Constance Miller (nee Breach)

May 29, 1945 – August 6, 2020

After a lengthy battle with dementia, Irene has gone home to be with her Lord and Saviour.

Irene was predeceased by her parents William Henry Breach, Daisy Ada Breach and sister Joan Ainsley Beall.

Irene is survived by husband Garry Laing Miller of 56 years; sons David Garry Miller, Mark Edward (Tina Miller), Robert James (Trish Miller) and Timothy William Miller. Irene is also survived by her brother William Allen Breach.

Grand children from Mark & Tina: Rylan Kendall Miller, Courtney Mark & Dalyce Miller, Jared Daniel & Kimberly Miller, Justin Henry Miller, Chantelle Rene Miller and Hannah Victoria Katerina Miller. Grandchildren from Tim: Shaun Filby and Madison Miller.

Irene loved to camp and spent 13 yrs. full time RVing between MB and BC. Irene was a member of the Oliver Alliance Church and enjoyed fellowshipping there. Irene has always enjoyed volunteering in church with kids clubs.

Thanks to management and staff at the Mariposa Garden Care Facility for the care given to Irene.

Donations accepted for the Alzheimer Society. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com