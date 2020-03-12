Obituary for Lidia Correia

November 10, 1926 – March 8, 2020

Surrounded by her loving family, Lidia Correia passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was 93 years old and had been a resident at Brandt’s Creek Mews care facility in Kelowna.

Born and raised in Portugal, Lidia immigrated to Canada in 1957 with her infant daughter to join her husband, Amadeu (deceased in 2007).

For many years, she worked at the Oliver Packing House and together with her husband, ran a fruit orchard in the Okanagan Valley. They raised three daughters: Fatima (wife Ruth), Maria/Sandy (husband Peter, daughter Molly), Cristina (husband Pete, daughter Chloe, son Max).

Lidia was a devoted wife, mother, aunt, madrinha, and vovo. Selfless in her devotion to her family, she taught her children to love wisely and full-heartedly. Her Catholic faith was essential to her spiritual being; praying gave her much solace and she was a proud member of the Catholic Women’s League. Lidia was a highly proficient seamstress and craftsperson (crocheting, embroidery, knitting), an avid gardener, talented cook, and a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast. Her hands were rarely still. She was also active in the community: doing volunteer work (hospice, Meals on Wheels), serving as an interpreter and teaching catechism. Lidia lived a full life; she will be deeply missed by all those she touched over her lifetime.

A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Oliver on Saturday, March 14 at 10:30 am, followed by a reception in the church lower hall.

Donations gratefully accepted for the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com