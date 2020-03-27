Condolences

Obituary for the late

Katherine (Kitty) Walsh

1925 – 2020

The family of Katherine (Kitty) Walsh is both grieved and happy to announce her passing on March 23, 2020 at Sunnybank Centre in Oliver, British Columbia. We are saddened to lose our wonderful Mother, who was the rock of our large family, at the age of 94. But we are so happy to have had her with us for so long and to have been showered by her love, compassion and acceptance.

Kitty was born on October 25, 1925 in Razvela, Croatia. She came to Canada in 1929 with her mother and brother to join her father in the Smithers, BC area where she grew up. She met the love of her life Michael Joseph Walsh (Joe) in 1947 and they moved to Williams Lake, where Joe was the district agriculturalist. In 1957 they moved to Alberta, living in Bassano, Countess and Calgary, then moved to Golden British Columbia in 1961 where they owned and ran the downtown Walsh Mercantile general store. In 1974, they moved to their farm in Oliver, where they had a market garden for many years.

Our dear Mom meant something special to each of us. She loved her family dearly and supported us all. Mom was very service-oriented and capable. The Walsh home was always open; Mom was a wonderful cook and could whip up a pie in minutes. She gave generously of her time and material resources, both to family and friends. Many people have expressed how she had an effect on them with her sweetness and acceptance. She was a long-time volunteer canvasser for the Heart and Stroke Foundation. She gave generously to the Food Bank and often said that she did so because she herself had never had to put a child to bed hungry. At a later date, a celebration of her life will be held and we will all share our special memories.

Kitty was predeceased by her parents, Mike and Yvonne Mesich, her brothers Tony, Emil and Steve, her dear husband of 54 years Joe, and her oldest grandson, Michael Farley Walsh. She is survived by her brother Tom Mesich; her cousin Fanika Horvatincic; her sister-in-law Ruth Mesich; her sister-in-law Mary-Lou Mesich; her children Pat (Harry), Tom (Hilary), Coleen (Neil), Tanya, Mark (Shirley), Karen and Carmen; her grandchildren Isaac (Lisa) and Zara (Andy); Isaac, Ian and Dean (Kelsey); David (Kelli); Nate and Jayna (Mark); Andrew (Bethany) and Paul (Ahriane); Michael, Jessica (Sandy), and Erin (Brent); her great-grandchildren Sean, Keira, Cedar and Oakley; Hanna; Julian; Laila; Eva, Hazel, Ryder and Ruth; her longtime friend Betty Powell.

The family wishes to thank staff at South Okanagan General Hospital, Heritage House, McKinney Place and Sunnybank Centre for all their kindnesses and loving care of Mom. The siblings who live away want to thank the family in Oliver for their care of Mom over many years, especially our sister Tanya. For those who wish, contributions in her name could be made to the Oliver Food Bank.

