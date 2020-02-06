Obituary for the late Robert Leamont

August 30, 1947 – February 1, 2020

On Saturday, February 1, 2020, Mr. Robert (Bob) Ainslie Leamont of Oliver passed away at the South Okanagan General Hospital at the age of 72 years.

He was predeceased by his mother Alice Leamont and father Ainslie Leamont.

Bob will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Patty Leamont; sons Michael (Kayla), Gregory (Cassie) and Kevin; sister Juanita (Rod) Poirier and nieces and nephews Danny, Ryan, Kristi and Ashley; sister Donna Fisher (Jack) and nieces and nephews Trevor, Garnet, Sandy, Julie and Charlotte and sister Avril Douglas and nephew Matthew and niece Erin.

Bob enjoyed a life long career working for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

He was president and icemaker for the Burns Lake Curling Club for a number of years and a thirty-year member of the Masonic Lodge (Tweedsmuir Lodge No. 152).

Bob enjoyed curling, hunting and was a very accomplished angler. He also enjoyed flying and had the good fortune to own numerous airplanes of his own over the years.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com