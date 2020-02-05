Condolences

Margaret Laura (Wolfe) Hanson

Margaret Laura (Wolfe) Hanson passed away peacefully in the South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Friends and family were at her side throughout the day and when she passed away that evening. She knew she was loved and it’s just the way she would have wanted.

Margaret was born May 28, 1926 in Kindersley, Saskatchewan. She was the youngest child of Frank Wolfe and Anna Nargang Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert Dale Hanson (1920-2004), mother Anna, father Frank, brother Martin and sisters Emma, Helen and Nora. She is survived by her loving husband Peter Dekam, son Roger (Debbie Kaufman), daughter Bernice, and grandson Matt Bellamy as well as treasured nieces & nephews Joyce Kuzyk, Joan Firman, Bob Bastian, Larry Wolfe and their families. She is also survived by her husband Peter’s children Marilyn Kirkpatrick (David), Dennis Dekam (Johanne) and the extended Dekam family. Peter’s great grandchildren Vaughan & Lola gave Margaret many hours of pure joy over the years.

She attended school in Kindersley, Saskatchewan and worked a year in Saskatoon before marrying Bob Hanson on January 19, 1946. They lived and worked on the Hanson farm until October 2000, when they moved to Oliver, British Columbia, where her beloved sister Helen Bastian lived.

The Hanson farm years were happily remembered by Margaret anytime she spoke of them. She readily embraced being a farm wife, mother and active member of the Eatonia community. She was a tireless worker who proudly cared for her huge garden and yard, while serving as the designated truck driver, grain hauler and meal delivery to the fields. She always took beautiful care of her family. She was an extraordinary cook and baker and enjoyed having friends and family for meals around the kitchen table. She would routinely serve many dinner guests when the hired men would join the family. Friends were always welcome. She also gave a refuge to the many stray animals Bernice and Roger would bring home to the farm. Too many to even count over the years but included dogs, cats, rabbits, injured Canada Geese and orphaned coyotes. She always supported her children and their activities. Margaret enthusiastically participated in the community-wide events and could always be counted on to support the Eatonia community. She enjoyed playing cards, including bridge with her bridge group and cribbage with Bob and neighbors who stopped by. She played cribbage up until shortly before she passed away and if you jokingly suggested she might be cheating, she would reply “I try!” with a smile on her face.

She loved curling with her friends and especially enjoyed the bonspiels. We remember the times she would bring home prizes from the competition but to her the most fun was the social time with friends. You could find curling on her television right up to her very last day. She loved the game.

Margaret enjoyed traveling and through the years her trips to Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, New York City, Oregon, California, Arizona and Minnesota were great fun for her and her family & friends. She enjoyed boating with family in Washington & Canada and fishing trips to Alaska.

We were always amazed by her ability to adapt to the many changes in her life. She lost her own mother when she was only 8 years old but we never heard her say a word about being dealt an unfair hand. Instead, she just moved forward and focused on the positive. She happily moved to her new home in Oliver in 2000 and, after Bob’s death in 2004, chose to move to Heritage House in Oliver. She loved living there and was grateful for her new friends and thoughtful care she received from Marilyn & the terrific staff. The same is true for her final home at Sunnybank Centre in Oliver. Through every change in her life she only expressed how grateful she was to have had such a wonderful life. Margaret lived for today and she enjoyed herself and the people around her. It is a lesson in life for us all. Life can be difficult at times, but she showed us you just move forward and enjoy the moment.

In Margaret’s later years she became quite a different but equally positive, cheerful lady. When she lived on the farm, she was quite a homebody but now she was the party girl in assisted living. She led the sing-alongs, the teasing humor and the good fun banter. She met a very special resident in November 2012, his name was Peter Dekam. They were married in a beautiful ceremony at Christian Valley Church on May 18, 2013. Margaret was the happiest bride and gave one of her infamous “Whoo hoos” as she walked down the aisle on the arm of her proud son Roger.

Margaret’s grandson, Matt Bellamy, was the apple of her eye from the first day she saw him when he was one week old. They loved to tease each other, play cribbage, tell stories, talk about baseball and have all sorts of fun. Margaret & Bob even hid a surprise pug puppy from Matt one Christmas Eve. Matt also loved his visits to the Hanson farm where he explored Margaret’s garden, rode in the truck with Bob and found a batch of newborn kittens. Two of those kittens found their way to a home with the Bellamy’s in Seattle. Bob and Margaret spent a lot of time in Seattle and had a very strong bond with Matt. We loved having them near us as much as possible. Matt knows how lucky he was to have such wonderful grandparents.

The family thanks the staff of Heritage House, McKinney Place, Sunnybank, the South Okanagan General Hospital and her very special caregivers Louise & Adelia for the excellent care they gave Margaret over the years. She was so grateful to each and every one of you and so is her family.

We will miss her very much but our loving and happy memories of Margaret will always be in our hearts. A celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com