Obituary for the late Elsie Rilkoff

July 7, 1920 – January 19, 2020

On Sunday January 19, 2020, Mrs. Elsie Rilkoff of Oliver passed away peacefully at Sunnybank Centre at the age of 99 years,

She was predeceased by her husband Nick Rilkoff in 1995; a daughter and six grandchildren.

Elsie will be fondly remembered by her loving family including children Pauline, Elsa, Chris, Kathy, Darlene and Val and families; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren and twenty-six great-great grandchildren.

Elsie moved to Oliver in the mid 1950’s and worked with the family construction business and at the Packinghouse.

Elsie enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting and was a great cook and baker.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday January 27, 2020 at the Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Chapel, 5855 Hemlock Street, Oliver, BC. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am, Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the Oliver Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com