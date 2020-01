Obituary for the late Martha Goltz

January 14, 1935 – January 6, 2020

On Monday, January 6, 2020,

Mrs. Martha Dores Goltz of Oliver

passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 84 years.

She will be fondly remembered by her loving family and friends.

A private family service was held on January 10, 2020.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com