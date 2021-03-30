Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to recommend today a pause in the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on those under the age of 55 because of safety concerns.

On Friday, 908 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths were announced.

A total of 1,449 people in B.C. have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

On Friday there were 294 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 81 of whom were in intensive care.

Active cases of coronavirus are above 6,000 as of Friday, the highest they’ve been since the beginning of January