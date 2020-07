In the last month – I contacted two people I knew who helped us old gals and guys with computer fixes.

Both retired and/or moved on in their life.

If you want a free ad on ODN and can fix a computer… you can do two things

1. contact me at oliverdailynews@gmail.com

2. place a free ad in the ODN FREE classified section

We need to hear from you!

Otherwise we have to spend the big bucks in Penticton……