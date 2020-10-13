Compensation for canal switch remediation – for decision

One part of this plan to pay to OIB $210 thousand

Permit application ready to go to Ottawa

In January of 2016, a portion of the irrigation works located within the existing canal right of way known as the Gallagher Lake siphon was severely damaged by a rock fall. Council endorsed the Gallagher Low Head Siphon as the project to be undertaken for a permanent fix for the irrigation siphon. The Town and Osoyoos Indian Band have reached an agreement in principle that would allow the Town to re-route a portion of the irrigation system through a different portion of the Reserve. To move this agreement in principle forward there are two different legal documents. One being the Permit granted to the Town under section 28(2) of the Indian Act for the purpose of installing and operating the new irrigation siphon (and certain sanitary sewer works requested by the Osoyoos Indian Band).

The other being the Gallagher Low Head Siphon Project Agreement to return the portion of the existing canal right of way totaling 2.7 acres which is shown on Schedule “A” of the agreement to the Osoyoos Indian Band and deals with certain terms and conditions that may not be appropriate for inclusion in the section 28(2) permit.

The Osoyoos Indian Band has suggested that delivering executed copies to Indigenous Services may help to expedite their review. However should Indigenous Services request some revisions,

we will have to redo this execution process.

