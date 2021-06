Now the community is rallying around the Jim Heal family after the fire loss of their home.

A GoFundMe page has been started and already over $2000 has been raised of the $5,000 goal.

There will also be a hot dog/bbq fundraiser at the Oliver Buy-Low Foods location on Saturday June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cash donations are also being accepted inside the store.