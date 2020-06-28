Comment section most interesting to me

What do you think?
Yes you have to have a subject of discussion but….. comments can be juicy, well thought out, controversial – boring who knows.
It is a feature ODN – that no one else can do as well.
Comments
Phyllis Whitten says
Your comments can indeed be interesting as I found your quote of the week. So I decided to see who Dr. Kelly was. I found 2 in Calgary – one a female and one a male – both with some controversial comments in their bios. Any clarifications?
Publisher: There was two Dr. Kelly Sundbergs in Calgary?????
Dr. Kelly Sundberg of Calgary’s Mount Royal University says the conduct of Kelowna RCMP officer Const. Lacey Browning during a wellness check on a suicidal UBCO student earlier this year “doesn’t make any sense.”
“It’s undeniable that there was pushing the head down with a boot, and that young woman was clearly unresponsive,” Sundberg said, referring to the surveillance footage of the wellness check released this week as a part of a civil lawsuit launched by the student in the video, Mona Wang.
“That video has gone viral, and it’s yet one more video whereby the police’s actions caught on video become concerning to members of the public,” Sundberg continued.
It is not all that uncommon to have a lone RCMP officer be the first to attend a wellness check, he said, but ideally, that officer will call for an ambulance “or someone else more suited to address the problem if it’s not an issue of crime.”