Commence injunctive action – or “time to go to court”

Enforcement of Non-Conforming Use – “Oliver Rental Centre” 5693 Sawmill Road, Oliver

Administrative Recommendation: THAT the Regional District commence injunctive action with respect to the use of the property at 5693 Sawmill Road, Oliver (legally described as Lot 2, Plan 21818, District Lot 2450s, SDYD) for the purposes of a vehicle and trailer rental business. Zone: Agriculture One (AG1)

Purpose: The purpose of this report is to seek direction from the Regional District Board regarding potential enforcement action against the property owner of 5693 Sawmill Road, Oliver (legally described as Lot 2, Plan 21818, District Lot 2450s, SDYD) in relation to the on-going operation of a vehicle and trailer rental business “Oliver Rental Centre”. The use of the property for the Oliver Rental Centre is in contravention of the Electoral Area “C” Oliver Rural Zoning Bylaw No. 2453, 2008.

Site Context: The subject property is 1.21 ha (3.0 acres) in area and is located on the east side of Sawmill Road approximately 80 metres south of its intersection with Oak Ave and the boundary between the Town of Oliver and the Electoral Area ‘C’. The property is fully located within the Agricultural Land Reserve. The property currently has a single detached dwelling, a shop and double garage with approximately 8000 m2 of land under agricultural production.

To be decided next Thursday at RDOS meeting in Penticton.