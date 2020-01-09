Columnists….. opinion pieces…. beware!

A number of people who write here on ODN do not KNOW or agree with your opinion or mine.

That is good

To Roy, Stu, and or Fred – lots of opinions are better than a manufactured one – by the “1984” state.

Oliver Daily News – encourages debate and different opinions….. but has one caveat.

The same applies to those who respond. And yes we encourage all opinions.

Be careful as to what is slanderous, libelous or just down right ……..objectionable.

You will get feed back

You will get a different way of thinking

You will have your mind altered

But only……………………………. if you consent.