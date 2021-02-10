Cold nights under the bridge

A couple of people have asked me to weigh in on the “cold weather” homeless shelter.

I truly do understand the concerns of residents and taxpayers within a block of the United Church -who dislike the idea of a shelter in their neighborhood I would not like one in my backyard Now the rub – it is really getting cold – could the Town Council say yes to a TUP (Temporary Use Permit) from November 15 to March 15 ( the four cold months of the year in Oliver ) ? I think staff at the Town want a shelter, I think the Mayor and Council are “gutless” lacking the decision making power to say NO – or a lot better – we shall carve the cake differently…. Why not a TUP for 2021? : bring in the beds, warm up the stove and offer a service. Now the 7th day Adventists offering a service in Osoyoos and Oliver – thanks God for you inspiration – Town Council is developing policy or trying to find a answer that is fully frontal and before you – DO Something. What is being done,?,,,,,, let them freeze! . We must have another meeting and study our navel. Disclaimer – I was a civic politician for about six terms under three mayors. Was I perfect?: NO But I would not allow this to happen at a table I sat at. In this instance – staff recommend one thing and the elected officials warm themselves in front of the fireplace.