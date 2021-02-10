Cold nights under the bridge

,

A couple of people have asked me to weigh in on the “cold weather” homeless shelter.

 

  1. I truly do understand the concerns of residents and taxpayers within a block of the United Church -who dislike the idea of a shelter in their neighborhood
  2. I would not like one in my backyard
  3. Now the rub – it is really getting cold – could the Town Council say yes to a TUP (Temporary Use Permit) from November 15 to March 15 ( the four cold months of the year in Oliver )  ?
  4. I think staff at the Town want a shelter, I think the Mayor and Council are “gutless” lacking the decision making power to say NO – or a lot better – we shall carve the cake differently….
  5. Why not a TUP for 2021? : bring in the beds, warm up the stove and offer a service.
  6. Now the 7th day Adventists offering a service in Osoyoos and Oliver – thanks God for you inspiration – Town Council is developing policy or trying to find a answer that is fully frontal and before you –                  DO Something.
  7. What is being done,?,,,,,, let them freeze! . We must have another meeting and study our navel.
  8. Disclaimer – I was a civic politician for about six terms under three mayors. Was I perfect?: NO
  9. But I would not allow this to happen at a table I sat at.
  10. In this instance – staff recommend one thing and the elected officials warm themselves in front of the fireplace.

 

Comments

  1. Believe it or not the seating dugouts for the baseball field is not a shelter…or is it. Why not open temporary space for the homeless that way this burg would have some eyes open. A good way to get a count of the homeless in our “fair” burg. Go for a stroll in the gentle breeze, with the sun shining and temp. Below 20. That is enough from me and my gentle opinion.

    Reply

  2. i too am frustrated at Council’s lack of decision making, especially when funding from BC Housing was readily available for a shelter; all they needed to do was to provide a place. Months of discussion until the winter is over and our community and those who need it most loses the funding for the year.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*