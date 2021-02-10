Cold nights under the bridge

A couple of people have asked me to weigh in on the “cold weather” homeless shelter.
- I truly do understand the concerns of residents and taxpayers within a block of the United Church -who dislike the idea of a shelter in their neighborhood
- I would not like one in my backyard
- Now the rub – it is really getting cold – could the Town Council say yes to a TUP (Temporary Use Permit) from November 15 to March 15 ( the four cold months of the year in Oliver ) ?
- I think staff at the Town want a shelter, I think the Mayor and Council are “gutless” lacking the decision making power to say NO – or a lot better – we shall carve the cake differently….
- Why not a TUP for 2021? : bring in the beds, warm up the stove and offer a service.
- Now the 7th day Adventists offering a service in Osoyoos and Oliver – thanks God for you inspiration – Town Council is developing policy or trying to find a answer that is fully frontal and before you – DO Something.
- What is being done,?,,,,,, let them freeze! . We must have another meeting and study our navel.
- Disclaimer – I was a civic politician for about six terms under three mayors. Was I perfect?: NO
- But I would not allow this to happen at a table I sat at.
- In this instance – staff recommend one thing and the elected officials warm themselves in front of the fireplace.
Comments
Lynne thompson says
Believe it or not the seating dugouts for the baseball field is not a shelter…or is it. Why not open temporary space for the homeless that way this burg would have some eyes open. A good way to get a count of the homeless in our “fair” burg. Go for a stroll in the gentle breeze, with the sun shining and temp. Below 20. That is enough from me and my gentle opinion.
shiela lange says
i too am frustrated at Council’s lack of decision making, especially when funding from BC Housing was readily available for a shelter; all they needed to do was to provide a place. Months of discussion until the winter is over and our community and those who need it most loses the funding for the year.
Edwin Dukes says
Maybe if the elected officials spent tonight sleeping outside they would see the urgency!