WEEK 25

DECEMBER 22, 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL WINNER OF $500.00 – Ticket 214 – Joel Bennett

DECEMBER 22, 2020 REGULAR DRAW WINNER OF $52.00 – Ticket 298 – Deb Johnson

DECEMBER 22, 2020 REGULAR DRAW WINNER OF $100.00 – Ticket 386 – Christine Ransom