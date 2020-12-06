Closer to home

Interior Health (IH) has declared an outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver.

Eight residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

IH will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. Extensive testing of staff and residents is also underway.

To protect the safety of everyone at the home, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits to the long-term care unit.

Interior Health continues to take steps to protect the health of all staff, individuals in care and families at long-term care homes. This includes:

Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

McKinney Place is operated by Interior Health and is connected to South Okanagan General Hospital. The long-term care section has 61 residents in the 75 publicly funded long-term care beds. The hospital is not included in the outbreak.