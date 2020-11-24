Clients dissappointed to lose local Dr.

Dr. Peter Enthwistle, right, is set to leave Oliver at the end of the year – heading east. Alan Ruddiman is seated left, former head of Doctors of BC

Two of his clients notified ODN of this upcoming change but we could not reach Peter at his main street office or at the OIB clinic.

“No letter yet, but did speak with him going end of December to PEI to Tignish to take over clinic. Small town only about 800 people. Said he just wanted a change and it was offered to him couple years ago.”

“I was gutted to get the news yesterday that Peter is leaving but can’t say that I blame him as he has been such a good doctor. He has fought hard for hospital and to improving what is available for those with addictions I wish him well and will be writing to him to tell him so. The College needs to do more about accepting doctors from other countries without making it so hard for them to receive a licence here.”