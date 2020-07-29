Clean water for 80 households in Willowbrook

Left to right:

Andrew Reeder – RDOS Manager of Operations

Michelle Weisheit, Chair – Water Committee – Willowbrook

Rick Knodel, Rural Area C – RDOS

Background

The project funded primarily from Gas Tax Funding – so all the capital costs not bourne by local residents.

The Regional District’s current priority is focused on providing sufficient treatment that will allow the Boil Water Notice to be lifted for the system. A chlorine dosing system was added in 2018, however to be effective in disinfection, a chlorine contact system is required to extend the contact time of the chlorine before the treated water would reach the first service connection. With the installation of a chlorine contact time system, the water system will be able to protect against viruses (4-log removal) and bacteria (E. coli, fecal coliforms, and total coliforms).

Funding for the chlorine contact system installation is being provided through an allocation RDOS Electoral Area “C” – Community Works Gas Tax Funds from the Area Director. In August 2019, Associated Engineering started on the design for the Chlorine contact time system with construction planned for early 2020.