Clarence Louie to take on new role



CHIEF CLARENCE LOUIE

The Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) is pleased to announce that Chief Clarence Louie, who has served for the last 34 years as Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band, has been elected by the ONA Chiefs Executive Council as Tribal Chair and spokesperson of the ONA.

Chief Louie is the longest standing Chief within the Nation and will no doubt provide strong leadership based on his years of experience, knowledge and past service to the Nation.

Chief Louie will be taking over as Tribal Chair from Dr. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip after his almost 16

years as Tribal Chairman. The ONA would like to acknowledge his lifetime commitment to the defense of Indigenous Peoples’ Title and Rights, his service to the Syilx Okanagan People and our advancement as a Nation.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance and its Chiefs’ Executive Council represent Syilx Okanagan Nation

members and are mandated to protect, advance and defend Syilx Okanagan Nation collective Title and

Rights.