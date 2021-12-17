Clamping down on holiday events

Province introduces new COVID-19 measures for safer holiday season

VICTORIA – To address rising COVID-19 case counts and keep people safe, the provincial health officer is issuing revised orders, which take effect on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Measures will extend to Jan. 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m., and include:

* limiting indoor, personal gatherings, including in rental and vacation properties to the household/residents plus 10 individuals, or one additional household maximum if all are aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated;

* requiring the BC Vaccine Card for organized events of all sizes and ensuring the QR code is scanned at events;

* seating requirements and restricting movement between tables at food and liquor-serving premises, and reinforcing the need to wear masks when not seated;

* limiting venues of 1,000 individuals or more to 50% of the seated capacity with reinforced masking requirements and scanning of the BC Vaccine Card QR code;

* pausing all sports tournaments while the order is in effect; and

* all New Year’s Eve organized gatherings and events will be restricted to being seated-only events, with no mingling or dancing allowed.

The provincial health officer is also emphasizing the need for retail stores to have COVID-19 safety plans in place for holiday and Boxing Day sales.

“These measures will help us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the ones we care about,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Slowing the spread and keeping each other safe is a cause in which we are all connected. It’s that togetherness that will get all of us through the next days and weeks.”