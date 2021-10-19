Circle Drive fire

A Time to be Thankful

On Thursday, October 7 2021 there was a house fire that resulted in loss of our home and the life of our sweet cat, Willi.

My thoughts turn to those involved in saving the home from complete devastation; it is unlivable but some personal items are able to be recovered. Through the shock and horror of witnessing the inferno and its aftermath, my partner Dave and I still noticed how capable and team-oriented our emergency service providers are in Oliver. Thank you to the following heroes and heroines who attended the fire: Paramedics at BC Ambulance service, RCMP Officer Chris Hadwin and Fire Chief Bob Graham with our local team of firefighters.

Thank you to Rob and Joan of Emergency Support Services; your offer of support was a kind measure-it was comforting to hear your voice of compassion during this time of grief and loss. I hope everyone involved has been thanked here in this letter. If there is a gap, please know your help was appreciated.

Sincerely,

Taina Sipponen