Churches to open

British Columbia will allow a limited number of indoor religious services during the next six weeks as part of a one-time variance to accommodate upcoming religious holidays, the provincial health officer said Thursday.

Indoor religious gatherings will be permitted between March 28 and May 13. Currently, religious services are only allowed to happen outdoors.

Faith leaders can choose four days within the six-week time frame to hold services. Attendance will be limited to 50 people or 10 per cent capacity, whichever is less. There will be no time limit on services, and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she is working with faith leaders on the details.

The decision was made in consultation with a “diverse spectrum” of spiritual and faith communities in B.C., Henry said.

“This represents a first step in the gradual reopening of indoor faith and spiritual group gatherings in British Columbia,” she said.