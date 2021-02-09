Churches in Osoyoos and Oliver to open as “warming” centres

The Seventh Day Adventist Church is opening its doors in Oliver and Osoyoos as an extreme cold weather shelter to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the frigid cold temperatures that have hit the south Okanagan.

The temperature is predicted to dip down to -12 C tonight and as low as -21 C on Thursday. The weather is predicted to warm in the coming week.

Mr. Greg Thorpe, from the Seventh Day Adventist Church, indicates that individuals or agencies who are without shelter this week to contact him at 250 485 2515 and the Church will open its doors immediately in both Oliver and Osoyoos. The Church will provide hot drinks and cookies and allowing people to stay inside overnight. Volunteer church members will be on hand to assist.

The Church locations are 748 Similkameen Avenue, Oliver; and 10109 – 62nd Avenue, Osoyoos.

At this time this temporary shelter will open for the current cold weather snap