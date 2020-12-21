Christmas Week news

Think it will be light this week and next
No council news or any from RDOS
There will be several Covid updates including the status at McKinney Place
Send pictures of the festive week – what is under your tree?
If you have an original script, poem, catch all editorial – send it in for a review by the Publisher
In the past we have reviewed the year – this year you can do it
Send a small, brief looking in 2020
What stood out to you – what was important – what was not
If we get ten of those – I shall put on the coffee machine and percolate !!
Leave a Reply