Christmas light show

December 13, 2021, 7:16 am
by Paul Eby
Paul Eby says
December 13, 2021 at 8:54 am
For those wondering what this might be, it’s a time exposure as I ran through the arch of lights at the park, with my camera.
Publisher: Running and holding a camera in the dark
is not recommended for you young men lol
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Paul Eby says
For those wondering what this might be, it’s a time exposure as I ran through the arch of lights at the park, with my camera.
Publisher: Running and holding a camera in the dark
is not recommended for you young men lol